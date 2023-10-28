7 of the Most Haunted Restaurants in Texas 2023

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Join David Elder as he takes you inside 7 of the most haunted culinary destinations in the state of Texas.

Loaded fries at Phoenix Saloon (KSAT12)

1. The Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, TX

193 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

David’s first stop is at a historic Texas bar & chili parlor in New Braunfels, The Phoenix Saloon. He takes a tour of the basement of the saloon, which has been around since 1871 and learns about its haunted history.

After the scares, David samples massive double cheeseburgers and hot dogs smothered in Phoenix Saloon’s famous Texas Red Chili!

Texas Eats (KSAT12)

2. Fluff’s White House in Floresville, TX

1307 3rd St, Floresville, TX 78114

The second stop on today’s show is at Fluff’s White House in Floresville. David gets a full ghost tour by the chef and owner including a room with, what paranormal researchers say, has a portal to hell.

After the terrifying tour, chef prepares huge cheeseburgers, nachos and grilled chicken sandwiches.

Grey Moss Inn

3. The Grey Moss Inn in Helotes, TX

19010 Scenic Loop Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

The third spot on the show is at the Grey Moss Inn with co-owner Martha Valadez, who guides viewers through a ghost tour of the establishment, then sampling a variety of bites from the restaurant’s new menu and cocktails from their new bar.

Martha shares a video of paranormal activity caught on a security camera and a chilling story about a glass from behind the bar flying off the shelf with no explanation as to how it happened other than the ghosts of the previous owners causing mischief.

The Tavern in Austin, TX (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

4. The Tavern Bar & Grill in Austin, TX

922 W 12th St, Austin, TX 78703

Next, David journeys to Austin for some more haunted adventures at The Tavern. He takes a tour through the haunted 3-story building and scares up an appetite for some cheesy burgers, delicious bar bites and ice-cold beer.

Before he opened the Menger Hotel, William Menger opened a brewery. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

5. The Menger Hotel in San Antonio, TX

204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

Next, David takes us on a ghost tour of the historic Menger Hotel. He joins Sister’s Grimm Ghost tour guide, Lee Marshall, to some of the most haunted areas of the hotel and rounds things out with a drink at the Menger Bar, purportedly haunted by President Teddy Roosevelt. Then, the hotel chef prepares their famous mango ice cream and teaches David how to cook their ribeye dinner plate.

Texas Eats: Moonshine Grill

6. Moonshine Grill in Austin, TX

303 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

David then heads to Austin to take a frightful tour around one of Austin’s oldest remaining buildings at Moonshine Grill in downtown. After the scares, he samples cocktails and entrees with his friend and whisky enthusiast, Joe Nguyen.

San Antonio Museum of Art building was once home to Lone Star Brewery complex

7. The San Antonio Museum of Art in San Antonio, TX

200 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

The last stop on the show finishes the haunted tours this week at the San Antonio Museum of Art in downtown San Antonio. The museum educator shares to frightening stories about security guards who have heard noises late at night in the more than 100-year-old building. After the frights, David checks out the menu at Tre Trattoria, located on the SAMA grounds. Tre Trattoria is a trendy Italian restaurant with a River Walk balcony and a menu inspired by the hills of Tuscany. He then heads into the kitchen to help make a scratch-made pasta dish.

Follow Texas Eats:

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: