Texas Eats: 72 oz Porterhouse steak, flying pizzas, French brunch bites & spicy noodle bowls

Roca & Martillo

1 Spurs Wy, San Antonio, TX 78256

Up on the Rock next to the San Antonio Spurs’ new Victory Capital Performance Center, chef Jason Dady is partnering with the team to introduce another exciting concept that offers fine dining and more Tuscan fusion flavors. This two-story restaurant overlooks an outdoor recreational area backed by a giant screen that will be airing the games live. Their 72-ounce porterhouse steak is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Ming’s at La Cantera

17022 Fiesta Texas Dr Suite 104, San Antonio, TX 78257

At their newest location on the northwest side of San Antonio, Ming’s is serving up authentic Chinese dishes and spicy noodle bowls with some new Texas-inspired bites as well. Their original location is in Midtown by the Pearl, where they’ve just opened Ming’s Cafe serving bánh mì, sandos and more.

Mellow Mushroom

115 N Loop 1604 E #2100, San Antonio, TX 78232

Mellow Mushroom San Antonio is located in the Stone Oak area serving their specialty pizzas with premium ingredients. David Elder joins general manager Shae Santana to celebrate the chain’s 50th anniversary and highlight some of their limited time items as well as some of the popular bites on the menu.

Bistr09

6106 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

In Alamo Heights off of Broadway, Bistr09 is a classic French brasserie in a modern setting. The walls are lined with unique and abstract artwork and their unique dishes promise a mouthful of flavor made with only the finest ingredients.

