Texas Eats: Rating the top bites at the 2024 State Fair of Texas & haunted celebrity hotspot

State Fair of Texas

3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

Since 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards has introduced over a decade’s worth of crazy fair food creations from fried coke to fried lemonade and so much more. This year is no different introducing “Best Taste - Sweet” Winner Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick from Isaac Rousso. Over the next two weeks, David Elder is gonna be trying all the top bites including the savory and sweet finalists and ranking them on the flavor gauge!

Nick & Sam's - Dallas, TX (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Nick & Sam’s

3008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

While in Dallas, the Texas Eats team checked in to Nick & Sam’s, a steakhouse known as a celebrity hotspot and for its ghost sightings. The establishment used to be a morgue and the owners say some spirits are still around today. If you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit, this is a haunted restaurant you’ll want to check out!

