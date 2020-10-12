73ºF

Overturned 18-wheeler closes NB I-35 exit to NB Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler has overturned in the downtown area early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the northbound Interstate 35 exit to northbound Highway 281.

