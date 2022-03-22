Expect delays on I-10 EB in Boerne due to major accident

SAN ANTONIO – A major accident has been reported on Interstate 10 eastbound in Boerne on Tuesday morning, the Boerne Police Department said.

Boerne police say the crash involves two vehicles and is on the highway between N. Main Street and the Johns Road exits. Only one lane of I-10 is presently open. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Police said they expect delays for the next several hours. They advise drivers to slow down and take extra time while obeying officers’ instructions in the area.

