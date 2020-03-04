Tom Rickhoff takes lead in early voting for GOP Bexar County Precinct 3 race

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The first results of the night are in for early voting, and Tom Rickhoff is taking the lead in the race for the Republican Bexar County Precinct 3 candidacy with 34% of the vote and Christine Hortick is leading in the race for the Democratic candidacy with 62% of the vote.

Trish DeBerry is in second place on the GOP side with 29%.

Other Republican candidates Tom Rickhoff, Weston Martinez, John (The Marine) Casares, Ellen Pfeiffer, Judy Stuller, Kenny Vallespin and Celeste Brown, are vying for the seat that will be left vacant by Kevin Wolff.

Democrats Ismael Reyes, Alfonso Perez and Christine Hortick are running for the Democratic nomination.

Election Day votes have yet to be reported, but we’ll update this article as they are released.

If no candidate in each primary receives 50%, plus one vote, then the top two vote-getting candidates head into a runoff election on May 26.

Wolff, who is the only Republican on the Bexar County Commissioners Court, won in 2016 with more than 58% of the vote. He announced his retirement last August.

DeBerry, founder of marketing agency The DeBerry Group and a former TV anchor, raised $112,242 in the second half of 2019, according to her semiannual campaign finance report.

Deberry also ran for mayor in 2009 and lost the election to the now-former mayor and former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

Rickhoff also has some name recognition among local voters. He is a former probate judge whose career dates back to 1978. The candidate has ramped up public attacks against Deberry in this race.

The race for the GOP nomination will likely head to a runoff. The candidate who wins that race will have a good chance of replacing Wolff in the North Side district, which will likely trend Republican in the Nov. 3 election.

Reyes served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era and as a founder and CEO of his distribution company, according to his campaign website.

Hortick is a lawyer and former Congressional aide.

