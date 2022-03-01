72º

Election results 2022: Texas House District 31 primary

Republicans Mike Monreal and Alena Berlanga challenge incumbent state Rep. Ryan Guillen, who switched parties since the last election

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 1, 2022.

State Rep. District 31 Republican

Candidate

Votes

%

Ryan Guillen*(R)
00%
Alena Berlanga(R)
00%
Mike Monreal(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Background

Republicans Mike Monreal and Alena Berlanga challenge incumbent state Rep. Ryan Guillen, who switched parties since the last election.

Martha Gutierrez is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

