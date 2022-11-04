Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

BACKGROUND

Voters in Precinct 3 will select a new commissioner after Republican Trish DeBerry, who was elected to the office in 2020, stepped down just one year later when she announced her bid for county judge.

Marialyn Barnard, a Republican, was appointed in January by County Judge Nelson Wolff to replace DeBerry on an interim basis.

Because DeBerry left her seat in December, it was too late for the seat to be included in the March primary ballots. That left precinct chairs for the Democratic and Republican parties to select the nominees for the November general election.

Grant Moody was selected as the GOP nominee.

Moody was an executive at USAA and is currently director of innovation for Valero Energy. He also served as a legislative assistant for then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

His opponent will be Democrat Susan Korbel.

Korbel founded Core Research in 1989. She worked in the media for eight years, including a general manager position for a local TV station. Korbel was elected as a precinct chair and voted to serve as a trustee of Alamo Colleges.