Bexar County District Clerk election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

BACKGROUND

Bexar County will have a new district clerk after the incumbent, Mary Angie Garcia, was defeated in the Democratic primary.

Democrat Gloria Martinez defeated Christine Castillo in the May runoff by 4% of the vote to capture the party nomination.

Martinez has worked at the Bexar County Courthouse for more than three decades. She is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Martinez will face Republican Misty Spears, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary in March.

Spears has worked in the legal profession for more than 20 years and is the lead paralegal at the Martinez de Vara Law Firm.