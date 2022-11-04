86º

LIVE

Vote 2022

Bexar County District Clerk election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Gloria Martinez vs. Misty Spears; results beginning at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Vote 2022, Politics, Bexar County District Clerk, Gloria Martinez, Misty Spears, Bexar County
Bexar County District Clerk candidates Gloria Martinez (Dem.) and Misty Spears (Rep.) (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Choose Your Race

Bexar County District Clerk

Candidate

Votes

%

Misty Spears(R)
00%
Gloria A. Martinez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 302)

BACKGROUND

Bexar County will have a new district clerk after the incumbent, Mary Angie Garcia, was defeated in the Democratic primary.

Democrat Gloria Martinez defeated Christine Castillo in the May runoff by 4% of the vote to capture the party nomination.

Martinez has worked at the Bexar County Courthouse for more than three decades. She is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Martinez will face Republican Misty Spears, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary in March.

Spears has worked in the legal profession for more than 20 years and is the lead paralegal at the Martinez de Vara Law Firm.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

email

twitter