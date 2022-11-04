86º

Vote 2022

State Board of Education election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Find all election results below

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

What does the State Board of Education do?

Information from the state’s website follows. Find your SBOE member district.

The State Board of Education (SBOE) sets policies and standards for Texas public schools. The primary responsibilities of the SBOE include:

  • Setting curriculum standards
  • Reviewing and adopting instructional materials
  • Establishing graduation requirements
  • Overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund
  • Appointing board members to military reservation and special school districts
  • Providing final review of rules proposed by the State Board for Educator Certification
  • Reviewing the commissioner’s proposed award of new charter schools, with authority to veto a recommended applicant

The board is made up of SBOE members elected from single-member districts. The governor appoints one member to chair the board. The current SBOE officers are Chair Keven Ellis, Vice Chair Pam Little, and Secretary Georgina Pérez.

State Board of Education

