State Board of Education election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Choose Your Race Find Race Results

What does the State Board of Education do?

Information from the state’s website follows. Find your SBOE member district.

The State Board of Education (SBOE) sets policies and standards for Texas public schools. The primary responsibilities of the SBOE include:

Setting curriculum standards

Reviewing and adopting instructional materials

Establishing graduation requirements

Overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund

Appointing board members to military reservation and special school districts

Providing final review of rules proposed by the State Board for Educator Certification

Reviewing the commissioner’s proposed award of new charter schools, with authority to veto a recommended applicant

The board is made up of SBOE members elected from single-member districts. The governor appoints one member to chair the board. The current SBOE officers are Chair Keven Ellis, Vice Chair Pam Little, and Secretary Georgina Pérez.