Here’s how, where to vote in Bexar County on election day in Nov. 7 state constitutional amendment election

Bexar County voters will have 255 election sites to choose from on Tuesday during the general, special, charter and bond elections.

Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site on Election Day. If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.

Ballots in Bexar County include 14 state constitutional amendments that voters can approve or deny. Depending on where you live in Bexar County, your ballot could also have other items including for director at large of the San Antonio River Authority as well as elections in Converse, Helotes, Hill Country Village and Schertz. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.

There are more than 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County this year, but only 62,614 took advantage of the early voting period.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Voting locations in Bexar County:

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

