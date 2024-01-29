How to register to vote in Texas for the March 5 primary elections. Voter registration deadline is Feb. 5

The deadline is Feb. 5 to vote in the March 5 primary elections in Texas.

If you want to help decide which candidates will be included in the November General Election, you’ll want to check to make sure you’re registered to vote by the Feb. 5 deadline to vote in the March 5 primary elections in Texas.

Early voting runs from Feb. 20-March 1. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Feb. 23 (received, not postmarked).

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 by March 5 AND registered to vote by the Feb. 5 voter registration deadline can vote, with a few exceptions prohibited by law.

View the March 5, 2024 Primary Election ballots:

How to know if you’re registered to vote

You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

How to register to vote if you’re not already registered

What to do if you lost your voter registration card

If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Important dates for the March 5 Primary Elections:

Feb. 5 Last day to register to vote

Feb. 20 First day of early voting

Feb. 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

March 1 Last day of early voting

March 5 Last day to receive ballot by mail

March 5 Primary Election Day

