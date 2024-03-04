78º
Key races election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

From President and U.S. Senate to Texas House and local races, these are the races to watch

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as president in their respective political party.

Also on the ballot are US Senate, US Representative, Texas House, Railroad Commissioner, and various judicial races. Local counties will also hold elections for sheriff, county commissioners, constables and other offices.

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu below to find the specific election you’re interested in:

Key Races

