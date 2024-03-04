Key races election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as president in their respective political party.

Also on the ballot are US Senate, US Representative, Texas House, Railroad Commissioner, and various judicial races. Local counties will also hold elections for sheriff, county commissioners, constables and other offices.

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu below to find the specific election you’re interested in: