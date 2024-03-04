State Board of Education election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate in their respective political party for State Board of Education District 10.

The incumbent, Tom Maynard, is facing two other candidates in the Republican Primary, including DC Caldwell, who is running in both primaries.

A spokesperson from the Secretary of State’s Office told Austin NPR Station KUT that while nothing legally prevents a candidate from appearing on more than one political party’s primary election ballot, the move would likely affect the candidate’s eligibility in a general election.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.