US Senate election results for Texas March Primary on March 5, 2024

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as US Senator in their respective political party.

Ted Cruz, the incumbent, is seeking the Republican nomination. Cruz has been in office since 2013.

His two GOP challengers, Holland “Redd” Gibson and R E (Rufus) Lopez, don’t pose a serious threat to his nomination.

There is a crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Three of them have legislative experience and lead in fundraising, endorsements and polling, according to Ballotpedia.

US Rep. Colin Allred is a three-term congressman who represents the Dallas area. Allred was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018, defeating a longtime GOP incumbent.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio attorney, was elected to the state Senate in 2020 after 12 years in the state House. He also served three years on the San Antonio City Council.

Carl Sherman, a pastor, was elected to the Texas House in 2018. Prior to that, he was a two-term mayor of DeSoto, a suburb of Dallas.

The rest of the field include Meri Gomez, a tax consultant and accountant in the Rio Grande Valley.

Mark Gonzalez, a former district attorney in Nueces County.

Ahmad Hassan, a Katy businessman.

Steve Keough, a faculty member at St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Heli Rodriguez Prilliman, a Fort Worth entrepreneur.

Thierry Tchenko, a nonprofit executive.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.

Editor’s Note: Ballotpedia and The San Antonio Report contributed to this report.