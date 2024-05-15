Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the May 28 Primary Runoff election

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Voters in Texas have one final chance to pick the candidates who will appear on the November ballot.

May 28 is the Primary Runoff Election. Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 20 through May 24.

There are two Democratic and three Republican races on Bexar County ballots that will be determined during the May 28 runoff.

Voters who voted in the March primary are required by state law to choose the same political party ballot for the runoff that they chose in March. Voters who did not vote in the March Primary are free to choose either party’s ballot.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period. If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Voting locations in Bexar County:

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

