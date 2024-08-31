Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar endorses Colin Allred in US Senate race

(J. Scott Applewhite, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2024 election heads into the home stretch, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred secured an endorsement from a high-profile elected official in Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar joined Allred Friday in San Antonio to discuss law enforcement and security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Salazar also formally endorsed Allred in his Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Colin Allred supports the issues important to Bexar County residents and Texans alike,” Salazar said in a statement to KSAT. “He has a record of working in a bipartisan capacity and supports law enforcement. As a result, I wholeheartedly support and endorse him.”

Salazar, who is himself running for reelection against Republican challenger Nathan Buchanan in November, has had a busy few days on the campaign trail to close August. The sheriff introduced himself to Democrats nationwide on Aug. 21 when he spoke to delegates at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

During the Aug. 21 speech, Salazar spoke favorably of Vice President Kamala Harris’ work along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“She’s gone down to Mexico and worked to stop the traffickers,” Salazar said during his speech. “When the traffickers didn’t stop, she put them in jail.”

Allred, who is from Dallas, currently serves as the U.S. Representative from Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. The 32nd Congressional District includes portions of Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Farmers Branch and Carrollton.

After some polls earlier this month showed Cruz clinging to a slim margin over Allred, two new polls released this week suggest Cruz’s lead over Allred is nearing or at double digits.

Earlier this week, Salazar announced via his personal Facebook page that he will be an event chair at the 10th annual Lyndon B. Johnson-Barbara Jordan Dinner on Sept. 7 in Austin.

The dinner, which benefits the Texas Democratic Party, will also have Allred in attendance as a keynote speaker.

Election Day will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

