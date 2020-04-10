73ºF

More storms possible before a sunny Easter Sunday

Strong storms Saturday night will be gone in time for egg hunts

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO – An active weather pattern will keep chances of storms in the forecast for part of Easter weekend. Please watch the video at the top of this page for a detailed forecast from Your Weather Authority.

What you need to know:

  • Storms are expected to develop near the border Friday evening and move east
  • These storms could become strong to severe with threats of gusty winds and hail
  • It’s possible that these storms could make it to San Antonio in the predawn hours of Saturday morning
  • By Saturday afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with only a few isolated showers around
  • Another round of storms will move in from the border on Saturday night
  • Saturday night’s storms are more likely to become severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible
  • These storms are expected to arrive in San Antonio between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday
  • By dawn on Easter Sunday, the severe weather threat will have passed and the sun will return
  • Keep checking KSAT.com and the updated KSAT Weather App for the latest forecast

