More storms possible before a sunny Easter Sunday
Strong storms Saturday night will be gone in time for egg hunts
SAN ANTONIO – An active weather pattern will keep chances of storms in the forecast for part of Easter weekend. Please watch the video at the top of this page for a detailed forecast from Your Weather Authority.
What you need to know:
- Storms are expected to develop near the border Friday evening and move east
- These storms could become strong to severe with threats of gusty winds and hail
- It’s possible that these storms could make it to San Antonio in the predawn hours of Saturday morning
- By Saturday afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with only a few isolated showers around
- Another round of storms will move in from the border on Saturday night
- Saturday night’s storms are more likely to become severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible
- These storms are expected to arrive in San Antonio between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday
- By dawn on Easter Sunday, the severe weather threat will have passed and the sun will return
