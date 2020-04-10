More storms possible before a sunny Easter Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – An active weather pattern will keep chances of storms in the forecast for part of Easter weekend. Please watch the video at the top of this page for a detailed forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Storms are expected to develop near the border Friday evening and move east

These storms could become strong to severe with threats of gusty winds and hail

It’s possible that these storms could make it to San Antonio in the predawn hours of Saturday morning

By Saturday afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with only a few isolated showers around

Another round of storms will move in from the border on Saturday night

Saturday night’s storms are more likely to become severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible

These storms are expected to arrive in San Antonio between 2 and 5 a.m. Sunday