One last round of potentially severe storms this evening

After one of the busier stretches of severe weather in recent memory, we’ll see one more chance for active weather tonight. Here are the details:

Like yesterday, most of Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid

Storms are forecast to form around the San Angelo area, with upper level winds pushing the activity southeast into South Central Texas

A stationary boundary may also help to kick off some storms around the area

The best chance for severe weather will be from Kerrville to San Antonio to Victoria and points west during the late afternoon and evening hours. This area is under a ‘slight risk’ of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. On a scale of one to five, this comes in at a two.

Places like Del Rio, Uvalde, and Carrizo Springs will see a better chance for storms during this event

The main threats are going to be gusty winds and large hail

We are not expecting severe weather to be as widespread as Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down

Should a cluster of storms develop (which is possible mainly along the Rio Grande), then heavy and rain and flooding could become an issue into the nighttime hours

As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed on-air, online, and through the KSAT Weather app.