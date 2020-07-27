NWS: Tornado touched down near La Vernia on Sunday

After a survey, The National Weather Service in New Braunfels has determined that damage in Wilson County was the result of a tornado. KSAT reported on Saturday that damage was sustained to a few buildings and trees.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down along Highway 87 around 5:10 Sunday morning, 2 miles northwest of Sutherland Springs. Damage patterns revealed the tornado to be a weak EF0, with winds up to 70 mph. It traveled northwest approximately 3.3 miles and lasted for 7 minutes.

Wilson County tornado track

The tornado developed within an outer band of Hurricane Hanna. It is common for small tornadoes or weak spin-ups to form as tropical systems make landfall. Two other confirmed tornadoes were reported after Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Saturday in South Texas. Hanna has since dissipated and moved into Mexico.