When to view the ‘Christmas Star’ in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Every 20 years or so, the orbits of Saturn and Jupiter line up to give those of us observing from Earth a treat -- seeing the two planets close together in the night sky. This year, however, the ‘great conjunction’ is getting a bit of extra hype for a few reasons.

The first is that this year’s conjunction will be closest ‘joining’ of the two planets since 1623. When the phenomenon peaks on Monday, December 21, the two planets will appear only 0.1° apart. For reference, that’s about a fifth of the apparent diameter of the moon!

It’s also a happy coincidence that the conjunction is peaking the week of Christmas -- prompting many to nickname the conjunction as the ‘Christmas Star’ or the ‘Bethlehem Star.’

How to view the Great Conjunction

So how can you view this rare event from in and around San Antonio Christmas week? Here are some tips: