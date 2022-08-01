San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record

Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat.

With an average temperature of 90.0°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but the month ties August 2011 for the hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.

Although we’re used to the heat during the summer months, this year’s summer has been particularly hot and dry. Here’s a look at some facts to put things into perspective:

The high was at or above 100° for all but 2 days in July

Nearly every day in July saw a high temperature of at least 100° -- except for the 15th and 27th

July 11th’s 107° ties for the 5th hottest temperature on record in SA, July 10th’s 106° ties for the 6th hottest all-time -These numbers were paired with highs of 110° in Del Rio, 111° in Cotulla, and 109° in Pleasanton on July 11th.

Thursday, July 14th marked the 14th 100-degree day in a row, the 3rd longest streak in San Antonio since records have been kept. In 2013 we had 15 days in a row, with the summer of 1962 giving us an astounding 21 consecutive 100° days in a row.

Mornings were warmer than average

The average morning low for July 2022 was 78° - that’s 3.3° above average

Longest duration at 80° or above - From 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 through 6 a.m. Thursday, July 14, temperatures stayed above 80° at San Antonio Int’l. This is the longest such streak since records have been kept for this statistic (1946).

Driest first half of the year through July

Only 5.12″ of rain has fallen at the San Antonio International Airport - The least amount of rain recorded from January 1 through July 31. This stat is astounding because we can pick up over 5 inches of rain in just one event in San Antonio!

Why has it been so hot?

The primary reason for our unusually hot July (May & June, too!) is because La Niña conditions are ongoing. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which usually results in warmer, drier weather for South Central Texas. This is especially true during the winter and spring, when San Antonio typically receives beneficial rain ahead of the usually dry summer months.

As a result of La Niña, San Antonio has only received 5.12″ of rain for the year of 2022 so far - a rainfall deficit of more than 13 inches. Drought has become widespread and soils are dry. Without soil moisture, the atmosphere easily warms up, resulting in high temperatures hotter than average.

In addition to the natural effects of La Niña, there is abundant evidence that climate change causes Texas temperatures to average about two degrees warmer now than in the 20th century.

Records still in jeopardy

Most 100° days in a calendar year - As of July 31, San Antonio has recorded 51 days at 100° or above. We are well ahead of pace to beat out 2009′s 59 triple-digit days, barring any significant pattern changes.

Driest summer on record - This looks at the meteorological summer, using June, July, and August. As of now, San Antonio has only seen 0.64″ of rainfall between June and July. Unless we see 0.75″ between now and the end of August (which is entirely possible), then we’d beat out 2019′s driest summer.

Long way to go

We have a lot of summer left. In fact, San Antonio’s hottest temperature ever recorded took place in September measuring at 111° set back in 2000.

