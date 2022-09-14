Look up! Spot the International Space Station in the San Antonio sky Wednesday evening

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all space enthusiasts! The International Space Station will be flying overhead Wednesday evening and if you time it right, you could see it float across the San Antonio sky.

DETAILS

Exact details on when and where to look for the ISS Wednesday evening can be found below:

TIME: 8:29 pm, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Note: This is when visibility begins

APPEARS: 10° above the SW horizon

DISAPPEARS: 10° above the NE horizon

MAX HEIGHT: 79°

VISIBLE FOR 7 MINUTES

Wednesday night’s flyover should be a decent one since the ISS’s max height is expected to reach almost 80°. NASA notes that flyovers typically over 40° provide the best chances for viewing since they are visible above most buildings and landscapes.

WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE?

According to NASA, the International Space Station looks like a bright star or an airplane (without the flashing lights) moving fast across the night sky. For reference, airplanes generally fly around 600 mph, but the space station travels at a speed of over 17,000 mph!

FORECAST

Viewing conditions weather-wise should also be decent to catch a glimpse of the passing light overhead. Mostly clear skies are currently in the forecast for Wednesday evening with temperatures falling into the 80s after dinnertime.

Temperatures will fall into the 80s after dinnertime Wednesday. (KSAT)

For a full look at the forecast, visit the KSAT weather page here.

The moon, however, will be a little bright following the Full Harvest Moon that occurred last Saturday, September 10. Wednesday night’s moon phase is a waning gibbous, meaning the moon is transitioning from a full moon to a half moon.

If you manage to snap a picture or a video, we’d love to see them! Upload your photos to KSAT Connect found here.

HISTORY

According to NASA, the first part of the International Space Station was launched in November 1998. After assembling additional pieces over the course of the following 24 months, the station was ready for the first crew to arrive in November 2000. Scientists from the United States and partners around the world completed construction of the space station in 2011. The ISS has been home to humans since the first crew arrived almost 22 years ago, and allows crew members to perform unique research on a day-to-day basis.

Want to learn more about the International Space Station itself? You can find more information on their website by clicking here.