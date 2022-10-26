National Pumpkin Day: How Texas weather can impact a pumpkin harvest 🎃

Pumpkin lovers rejoice!

Wednesday, Oct. 26 marks National Pumpkin Day, meaning it’s the perfect time to celebrate with pumpkin spice lattes and trips to the pumpkin patch.

As with pretty much any crop, changes in the weather can drastically impact a pumpkin harvest in the Lone Star State, and certain times of the year are better for planting pumpkins than others.

Planting pumpkins

According to Agrilife Today, the best time to plant pumpkins in Texas is actually in the summer, specifically early May through June.

Researchers say that hours of sunlight and temperatures play a vital role in how pumpkins develop.

Too much sunlight and extremely hot temperatures can damage crops, but pumpkins can typically grow well in early Texas summers.

Soil characteristics

The right soil is also important when it comes to growing pumpkins.

Scientists say soil that has good drainage is typically the best, especially considering that pumpkins require a lot of water!

Just how much water are we talking?

These Halloween staples can require 1 to 2 inches of water a week, especially when they are developing and maturing.

If not properly irrigated and taken care of in a Texas drought, pumpkins may not fully develop by the time they should be ready to harvest.

Speaking of harvests, researchers say that some varieties of pumpkins take about 85 days to mature, while others can take up to 120 days!

I guess that makes sense considering they are ready just in time for spooky season! 👻

