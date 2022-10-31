Have you ever seen a scary movie that DOESN’T involve lightning and thunder ⛈?

In the spirit of Halloween, I got to thinking... what makes the perfect horror movie? There are some obvious answers. You’ve got to have a bad guy, a cemetery, blood, and people running for their lives.
But, it also occurred to me that some kind of wild weather is literally in every horror movie. Think about it. How many scary scenes happen along with lightning, thunder and pouring rain? Countless. “I Know What You Did Last Summer” ends (at least we thought it did) in the pouring rain. In the “Shining”, they were snowed in. Freddy Krueger shows up shrouded in fog. Heck, there’s even a horror movie called “The Fog”!
Weather, more or less, cues us to the climax of the movie. You’d be hard-pressed to find a horror movie that doesn’t feature some kind of interesting weather. If you do, post in the comments below! ⬇ Also, let us know which horror movie scene, that involves weather, is your favorite.
I suppose it stands to reason because the weather can be scary. In fact, astraphobia, the fear of thunder and lightning, is the third most common phobia in the United States.
In addition, it should be noted that almost all the famous horror movie scenes take place at night, because we’re also afraid of the dark. So in summary, the perfect horror movie scene should involve a cemetery, at night, in the fog, with lightning and thunder, and a guy in a hockey mask. It can’t miss. Happy Halloween y’all!
