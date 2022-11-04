Clocks fall back an hour Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends ⏰

In the words of the great singer/actress Cher, “If I could turn back time...” Oh wait, we can this weekend!

Here’s your yearly reminder that Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, meaning we’ll turn those clocks back an hour before heading to bed Saturday night!

In terms of how this time change will impact our sunrise and sunset times in San Antonio, we’ll see the sun rise and set an hour earlier.

Here’s a look at those times in San Antonio over the next week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Saturday, November 5 7:50 am 6:44 pm Sunday, November 6 6:50 am 5:43 pm Monday, November 7 6:51 am 5:43 pm Tuesday, November 8 6:52 am 5:42 pm Wednesday, November 9 6:53 am 5:42 pm Thursday, November 10 6:54 am 5:41 pm Friday, November 11 6:54 am 5:40 pm

The number of daylight hours has already started to shorten, and this will continue through the Winter Solstice which occurs on Dec. 21 this year.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page