86º

LIVE

Weather

Clocks fall back an hour Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends ⏰

The sun will rise and set an hour earlier after the time change

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Daylight Saving Time, Fall
Clocks fall back at 2 a.m. Sunday

In the words of the great singer/actress Cher, “If I could turn back time...” Oh wait, we can this weekend!

Here’s your yearly reminder that Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, meaning we’ll turn those clocks back an hour before heading to bed Saturday night!

In terms of how this time change will impact our sunrise and sunset times in San Antonio, we’ll see the sun rise and set an hour earlier.

Here’s a look at those times in San Antonio over the next week:

DateSunriseSunset
Saturday, November 57:50 am6:44 pm
Sunday, November 66:50 am5:43 pm
Monday, November 76:51 am5:43 pm
Tuesday, November 86:52 am5:42 pm
Wednesday, November 96:53 am5:42 pm
Thursday, November 106:54 am5:41 pm
Friday, November 116:54 am5:40 pm

The number of daylight hours has already started to shorten, and this will continue through the Winter Solstice which occurs on Dec. 21 this year.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram