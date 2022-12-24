Happy Holidays!🎄Here’s a look at our chilly weekend forecast in San Antonio

Morning hard freezes will lead in sunny afternoons and daytime highs above freezing.

After Thursday’s Arctic cold front blew through South Central Texas, a big taste of winter has settled in for the holiday weekend.

Thursday morning brought the second-coldest low temperature ever recorded on a Dec. 23 to San Antonio, with a widespread hard freeze found across the region.

So looking ahead, what does the holiday weekend look like locally? Details below:

Christmas Eve

Another hard freeze is expected by Saturday morning, with lows headed for the upper teens and low 20s.

Another hard freeze is expected overnight Friday/Saturday morning. Protect people, pets, plants and pipes!

While still plenty cold outside, at least winds won’t be as strong as what was found Friday morning, so that should help out slightly when it comes to the wind chill factor.

Still, remember to protect the 4 P’s through the overnight and morning hours: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Plenty of sunshine will be found throughout the day, leading to highs in the upper 30s and low 40s by Saturday afternoon!

Christmas Eve will feature a hard freeze in the morning followed by plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s/low 40s.

Christmas Day

A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.

More sunshine will still be the theme throughout Christmas Day, helping afternoon temperatures trend warmer, climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Other than the cold, Santa and his reindeer shouldn’t have any issues making their way down to South Central Texas 🎅

Any Travel Impacts Locally?

In short: No! Our forecast calls for dry conditions over the next several days, so while it will be cold, at least we shouldn’t run into any problems on area roadways weather-wise.

When Will It Warm Up?

While each afternoon will trend warmer than the previous one going forward, next week should consist of a better warming trend.

One last hard freeze will be possible Sunday night/Monday morning, before lows crawl their way out of the 30s and into the 40s by midweek.

Afternoon highs will continue to rise as well, warming to near 60° Monday and Tuesday and near 70° by Wednesday!

A warming trend will take place into the final week of 2022

Weather-On-The-Go

Your Weather Authority will continue to update you throughout the weekend. We’ll send you notifications, and you can see the forecast yourself by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.