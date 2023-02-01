Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?

Broken tree limbs due to ice in the Hidden Canyon area -- sent in by Tony Vedia via KSAT Connect.

Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County.

Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning.

If fallen tree limbs ended up causing damage to your house or your vehicle, you might be wondering if insurance will cover repairs.

Here’s the latest information on what to do next, posted by the Texas Department of Insurance:

Take pictures of any damage before making repairs

After any temporary repairs are completed, contact your insurance agent or company

Homeowner policies should cover materials and labor needed to make those repairs

Be sure to save your receipts for reimbursement

Many policies do not include tree branch removal, but it wouldn’t hurt to ask your agent

If a branch fell on your vehicle, auto policies will pay for damages if you have comprehensive coverage

If you happen to have any other questions regarding this process, you can call the Texas Department of Insurance’s helpline: 800-252-3439.

Watch: Timelapse video shows a tree bending under the weight of accumulating ice outside an Austin home on Feb. 1, 2023:

