🏌San Antonio weather will provide plenty of challenges to PGA golfers at Valero Texas Open🏌

SAN ANTONIO – Likely the biggest challenge for you and I when playing golf is to just make contact with the ball. For the professionals, they don’t have to worry about that. The weather on the other hand...

Weather can make or break a round. Morning tee times are often better than afternoon tee times, because greens dry out (so I hear). Gusty winds can switch around and make a flag position inaccessible just hours later. Not to mention, any sort of lightning can cause delays that no golfer wants to wait out (Monday morning finishes are no fun). Did you know that the PGA has professional meteorologists on site to ensure the safety of the players and to advise them of impending changes in the forecast? They do, and their job is not easy. Especially this year.

Historically, the Texas Open (the 3rd oldest PGA tournament) was played in the fall, which brings its own weather challenges. In 2009, it was shifted to May, which is a volatile month. Then, in 2019, it was moved to its current calendar spot, being played just before the Masters. A late March and early April timeslot almost guarantees you’ll get a variety of weather in South Texas.

Here’s what the golfers are up against this year:

Thursday: Drizzle, clouds, breezy southeast winds ☔

Friday: A morning shower, clearing skies, heat (highs near 90!), and a gusty southwestern wind 🥵

Saturday: Cooler, less humidity, a northeast wind ⛅

Sunday: Humidity returns, more clouds, and a gusty southeasterly wind... and maybe a storm. 🍃

If you’re keeping tabs at home, that’s four different wind directions and a yo-yo type humidity forecast. All I can say is GOOD LUCK! We’ll be watching.

