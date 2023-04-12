A South Texas town was hit by an F5 tornado on this date nearly a century ago

You can count the number of EF5 (formally known as F5) tornadoes that have touched down in Texas on one hand. Officially the third deadliest in Texas history, the presumed F5 that hit Rocksprings on April 11, 1927, was a massive wedge tornado that leveled the town.

LOCATION OF DEADLIEST TEXAS TORNADOES DATE DEATHS Waco May 11, 1953 114 Goliad May 18, 1902 114 Rocksprings April 12, 1927 74 Glazier & Higgins April 9, 1947 68 Wichita Falls April 10, 1979 42

Amazingly, in 2017, when we went to investigate the history behind this tornado, we discovered there were still survivors. Modell McCoy was one of them and graciously agreed to sit down with me and recall that fateful day. Her story is nothing short of incredible.

Modell McCoy meets with KSAT to recall the 1927 tornado (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

McCoy said the roof had blown off the house and then covered the windows of the room they were in, acting as a makeshift shield.

“You can’t tell me God wasn’t taking care of us,” said McCoy at the time. You can watch the full story from 2017 here:

McCoy passed away at the age of 101 in 2021.

One of the wildest parts of visiting Rocksprings was the fact that tornado debris could still be found in a field near the town. Twisted metal was left behind by residents as a reminder of what Mother Nature can do.

Twisted metal from the 1927 tornado still remains in a field west of Rocksprings (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Many of the older homes in Rocksprings have tornado cellars because of the 1927 event. In 2017, The Edwards County Historical Commission commemorated the 90th anniversary of the tornado.