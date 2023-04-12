69º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

A South Texas town was hit by an F5 tornado on this date nearly a century ago

Modell McCoy, a survivor of the tornado, talked to KSAT in 2017

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Rocksprings, Tornado

You can count the number of EF5 (formally known as F5) tornadoes that have touched down in Texas on one hand. Officially the third deadliest in Texas history, the presumed F5 that hit Rocksprings on April 11, 1927, was a massive wedge tornado that leveled the town.

LOCATION OF DEADLIEST TEXAS TORNADOESDATEDEATHS
WacoMay 11, 1953114
GoliadMay 18, 1902114
RockspringsApril 12, 192774
Glazier & HigginsApril 9, 194768
Wichita FallsApril 10, 197942

Amazingly, in 2017, when we went to investigate the history behind this tornado, we discovered there were still survivors. Modell McCoy was one of them and graciously agreed to sit down with me and recall that fateful day. Her story is nothing short of incredible.

Modell McCoy meets with KSAT to recall the 1927 tornado (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

McCoy said the roof had blown off the house and then covered the windows of the room they were in, acting as a makeshift shield.

“You can’t tell me God wasn’t taking care of us,” said McCoy at the time. You can watch the full story from 2017 here:

McCoy passed away at the age of 101 in 2021.

One of the wildest parts of visiting Rocksprings was the fact that tornado debris could still be found in a field near the town. Twisted metal was left behind by residents as a reminder of what Mother Nature can do.

Twisted metal from the 1927 tornado still remains in a field west of Rocksprings (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Many of the older homes in Rocksprings have tornado cellars because of the 1927 event. In 2017, The Edwards County Historical Commission commemorated the 90th anniversary of the tornado.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram