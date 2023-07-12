Here’s when the International Space Station flies over San Antonio

FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS). The Russian space corporation Roscosmos said Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023 that Russia will extend its participation in the International Space Station until 2028. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all space enthusiasts! The International Space Station will be flying overhead Wednesday evening and if you time it right, you could see it float across the San Antonio sky.

DETAILS

Exact details on when and where to look for the ISS Wednesday, Thursday and Friday can be found below:

Wednesday

TIME: 9:28 PM*, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

APPEARS: 10° above the SW horizon

DISAPPEARS: 10° above the NE horizon

MAX HEIGHT: 57°

VISIBLE FOR 7 MINUTES

Thursday

TIME: 5:39 AM*, Thursday, July 13, 2023

APPEARS: 10° above the NW horizon

DISAPPEARS: 10° above the SE horizon

MAX HEIGHT: 79°

VISIBLE FOR 7 MINUTES Note: Morning clouds will likely obstruct this view.



Friday

TIME: 4:51 AM*, Friday, July 14, 2023

APPEARS: 10° above the NNW horizon

DISAPPEARS: 10° above the ESE horizon

MAX HEIGHT: 48°

VISIBLE FOR 7 MINUTES Note: Morning clouds will likely obstruct this view.



* This time is when the viewing starts.

NASA notes that flyovers typically over 40° provide the best chances for viewing since they are visible above most buildings and landscapes.

WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE?

According to NASA, the International Space Station looks like a bright star or an airplane (without the flashing lights) moving fast across the night sky. For reference, airplanes generally fly around 600 mph, but the space station travels at a speed of over 17,000 mph!

FORECAST

Viewing conditions weather-wise should be decent to catch a glimpse of the passing light overhead on Wednesday. Clouds are more likely to affect morning viewings on Thursday and Friday.

The best viewing conditions to see the ISS may be Wednesday night. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For a full look at the forecast, visit the KSAT weather page here.

If you manage to snap a picture or a video, we’d love to see them! Upload your photos to KSAT Connect here.

HISTORY

According to NASA, the first part of the International Space Station was launched in November 1998. After assembling additional pieces over the course of the following 24 months, the station was ready for the first crew to arrive in November 2000. Scientists from the United States and partners around the world completed the construction of the space station in 2011. The ISS has been home to astronauts in space since the first crew arrived almost 22 years ago and allows crew members to perform unique research on a day-to-day basis.

Want to learn more about the International Space Station itself? You can find more information on their website by clicking here.