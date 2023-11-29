🧪 Science with Sarah: Wind Vanes 💨

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Canyon Ridge Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Today’s experiment explores meteorology in your backyard.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A pencil with an eraser on top

A straw

Colorful index cards

Scissors

Tape

A pin

Modeling Clay

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Cut a wing and a pointed tip for your wind van from the index cards. The wing should be larger than the tip

STEP 2: Tape the wing and the pointed tip to a straw

STEP 3: Carefully (and with adult supervision) push the pin through the middle of the straw

STEP 4: Push the pin into the eraser of the pencil

STEP 5: Create a flat base for your wind vane using the modeling clay

STEP 6: Take your wind vane outside and watch how it turns with the wind!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

