🧪 Science with Sarah: Wind Vanes 💨

Hello parents, teachers and students! Today’s experiment explores meteorology in your backyard.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- A pencil with an eraser on top
- A straw
- Colorful index cards
- Scissors
- Tape
- A pin
- Modeling Clay
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Cut a wing and a pointed tip for your wind van from the index cards. The wing should be larger than the tip
- STEP 2: Tape the wing and the pointed tip to a straw
- STEP 3: Carefully (and with adult supervision) push the pin through the middle of the straw
- STEP 4: Push the pin into the eraser of the pencil
- STEP 5: Create a flat base for your wind vane using the modeling clay
- STEP 6: Take your wind vane outside and watch how it turns with the wind!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
