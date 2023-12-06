LIVE CAM: Sunset over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The last few sunsets in South Central Texas and San Antonio have been gorgeous!

Keep reading for more information from KSAT meteorologists about why sunsets look so beautiful this time of year, as well as some great photos submitted by KSAT Connect users.

WHY ARE SUNRISES/SUNSETS COLORFUL?

It’s all about the kindergarten staple of how light breaks down into different colors — ROYGBIV!

At sunset, when the sun is low on the horizon, the light scatters through more of the atmosphere than during the day. The longer wavelengths of red and orange light remain visible. Blue light, which has a shorter wavelength, is not visible because all of the particles are broken up.

DOES TIME OF YEAR MATTER?

Yes! In the winter, the sun angle is lower which means that sunrises and sunsets last a little longer. There’s also typically less water vapor, or humidity, in the air during the winter. This allows for more vibrant colors and less hazy skies.

WHAT TYPE OF CLOUDS MAKE FOR THE BEST VIEWING?

A scattering of mid-level and high-level clouds creates colorful sunrises and sunsets. This is because the higher clouds intercept the longer wavelength red and orange light as the sun is setting.

