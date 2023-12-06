LIVE CAM: Sunset over San Antonio

67º
Winter tends to be particularly beautiful around dawn and dusk

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The last few sunsets in South Central Texas and San Antonio have been gorgeous!

See the video player above for a live view of the sunset from City Cam North, a KSAT camera stationed on Interstate 10 near Loop 410 on the North Side.

Keep reading for more information from KSAT meteorologists about why sunsets look so beautiful this time of year, as well as some great photos submitted by KSAT Connect users.

WHY ARE SUNRISES/SUNSETS COLORFUL?

It’s all about the kindergarten staple of how light breaks down into different colors — ROYGBIV!

At sunset, when the sun is low on the horizon, the light scatters through more of the atmosphere than during the day. The longer wavelengths of red and orange light remain visible. Blue light, which has a shorter wavelength, is not visible because all of the particles are broken up.

Sunday Sunset near Canyon Lake

0
San Antonio
Kathy Kern

Sunset 12-4-23 in Seguin.

0
San Antonio

DOES TIME OF YEAR MATTER?

Yes! In the winter, the sun angle is lower which means that sunrises and sunsets last a little longer. There’s also typically less water vapor, or humidity, in the air during the winter. This allows for more vibrant colors and less hazy skies.

odnavres24
0
Castroville
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Yet another golden hour sky.

0
San Antonio

WHAT TYPE OF CLOUDS MAKE FOR THE BEST VIEWING?

A scattering of mid-level and high-level clouds creates colorful sunrises and sunsets. This is because the higher clouds intercept the longer wavelength red and orange light as the sun is setting.

Denise Gavino

Vibrant Sunset in The Woodlands tonight

0
Houston
lovera420

Old Town Helotes night of Tree Lighting 2023

2
San Antonio

