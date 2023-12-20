What’s the Christmas forecast for San Antonio, the Hill Country and Texas? Here’s the latest...

A cool front will be moving through Texas Sunday, December 24. This will create some rain and a few storms along the interstates.

No snowy, white Christmas in Texas this year. That’s normal. However, some rain Christmas Eve may cause travel headaches for some.

KEY POINTS:

A cool front will move through Texas on Sunday, December 24

The front will create showers/a few storms for those traveling across Texas on Christmas Eve

Dry and cooler behind the front for Christmas Day

COOL FRONT CHRISTMAS EVE (Sunday, 12/24)

After a damp and mild end to the week, a cool front will be moving through Texas Saturday (12/23) and Sunday (12/24). This will create some rain and a few storms -- see the picture at the top of this article.

If you have travel plans on the road Sunday morning, know that it could be messy along I-35 toward Dallas and along I-10 toward Houston.

CHRISTMAS DAY ACROSS TEXAS

Christmas Day will by dry across Texas. Cold in the Panhandle. Cool in North and West Texas. Pleasant around San Antonio and Austin. Warmer and mild in the Rio Grande Valley (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After the front passes Sunday afternoon, it will set up nice and dry weather for Christmas Day.

Cold in the Panhandle with temps in the 40s and 50s

Cool in North and West Texas with temps in the 50s

Pleasant around San Antonio, the Hill Country and Austin with temps in the 60s

Warmer and mild in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley with temps in the 70s

CHRISTMAS DAY IN SAN ANTONIO & THE HILL COUNTRY

The forecast Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for San Antonio (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Those in San Antonio and the Hill Country should expect some morning rain Sunday, December 24. After the front moves through, it will be breezy Christmas Day, Monday.

Christmas morning starts chilly -- near 50°. But, it’ll be a comfortable day with a high in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.