What’s the Christmas forecast for San Antonio, the Hill Country and Texas? Here’s the latest...

No snowy, white Christmas in Texas this year. That’s normal. However, some rain Christmas Eve may cause travel headaches for some.
KEY POINTS:
- A cool front will move through Texas on Sunday, December 24
- The front will create showers/a few storms for those traveling across Texas on Christmas Eve
- Dry and cooler behind the front for Christmas Day
COOL FRONT CHRISTMAS EVE (Sunday, 12/24)
After a damp and mild end to the week, a cool front will be moving through Texas Saturday (12/23) and Sunday (12/24). This will create some rain and a few storms -- see the picture at the top of this article.
If you have travel plans on the road Sunday morning, know that it could be messy along I-35 toward Dallas and along I-10 toward Houston.
CHRISTMAS DAY ACROSS TEXAS
After the front passes Sunday afternoon, it will set up nice and dry weather for Christmas Day.
- Cold in the Panhandle with temps in the 40s and 50s
- Cool in North and West Texas with temps in the 50s
- Pleasant around San Antonio, the Hill Country and Austin with temps in the 60s
- Warmer and mild in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley with temps in the 70s
CHRISTMAS DAY IN SAN ANTONIO & THE HILL COUNTRY
Those in San Antonio and the Hill Country should expect some morning rain Sunday, December 24. After the front moves through, it will be breezy Christmas Day, Monday.
Christmas morning starts chilly -- near 50°. But, it’ll be a comfortable day with a high in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
