🧪 Science with Sarah: Conversation heart experiments 💕

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Lamar Elementary School here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Got too many candy hearts for Valentine’s Day? Make a jumbo popsicle stick catapult, and guess which liquid dissolves candy hearts faster!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Candy conversation hearts

Popsicle Stick Catapults

10 jumbo popsicle sticks

Rubber bands

A plastic bottle cap

Glue dots

Melting Candy Hearts

Three clear cups

Water

Soda Water

Vinegar

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Popsicle Stick Catapults

STEP 1: Cut notches on two of the popsicle sticks. It should look like this ⬇️

Cut notches in two of the popsicle sticks (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 2: Stack the other 8 popsicle sticks onto each other, binding them on both sides with some rubber bands. It should look like this ⬇️

Bind 8 of the popsicle sticks together with rubber bands (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 3: Shove one of the notched popsicle sticks through the bottom of the stack and place the other notched popsicle stick on top. Bind these two together along the notches. Again, it should look like this ⬇️

Finalized catapult (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 4: Using a glue dot, place the bottle cap at the top of the catapult. If you’d like to fortify your catapult, place additional rubber bands across the middle of the catapult. Your final product should look like this ⬇️

The finalized catapult (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 5: Launch the candy conversation hearts from the catapult and see how far you

Melting Candy Hearts

Dissolving Candy Heart Experiment (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

STEP 1: Make a hypothesis about which substance will dissolve candy hearts faster: Water, soda water, or vinegar

STEP 2: Pour water, vinegar, and soda water in three separate cups

STEP 3: Place 2 candy hearts in each cup and observe over time which dissolves faster. Could take 30 min to an hour.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.