🧪 Science with Sarah: Conversation heart experiments 💕

You’ll fall in love with these experiments...just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Lamar Elementary School here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Got too many candy hearts for Valentine’s Day? Make a jumbo popsicle stick catapult, and guess which liquid dissolves candy hearts faster!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • Candy conversation hearts

Popsicle Stick Catapults

  • 10 jumbo popsicle sticks
  • Rubber bands
  • A plastic bottle cap
  • Glue dots

Melting Candy Hearts

  • Three clear cups
  • Water
  • Soda Water
  • Vinegar

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Popsicle Stick Catapults

  • STEP 1: Cut notches on two of the popsicle sticks. It should look like this ⬇️
Cut notches in two of the popsicle sticks (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 2: Stack the other 8 popsicle sticks onto each other, binding them on both sides with some rubber bands. It should look like this ⬇️
Bind 8 of the popsicle sticks together with rubber bands (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 3: Shove one of the notched popsicle sticks through the bottom of the stack and place the other notched popsicle stick on top. Bind these two together along the notches. Again, it should look like this ⬇️
Finalized catapult (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 4: Using a glue dot, place the bottle cap at the top of the catapult. If you’d like to fortify your catapult, place additional rubber bands across the middle of the catapult. Your final product should look like this ⬇️
The finalized catapult (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 5: Launch the candy conversation hearts from the catapult and see how far you

Melting Candy Hearts

Dissolving Candy Heart Experiment (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 1: Make a hypothesis about which substance will dissolve candy hearts faster: Water, soda water, or vinegar
  • STEP 2: Pour water, vinegar, and soda water in three separate cups
  • STEP 3: Place 2 candy hearts in each cup and observe over time which dissolves faster. Could take 30 min to an hour.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

