67º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

T-shirts to jackets: San Antonio to see a wide variety of temperatures this week

A cold front will bring changes on Wednesday

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Weather, San Antonio
Big swings in temperatures this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – As it often goes this time of year, Mother Nature is going to make sure we stay on our toes. Monday featured record warmth across Texas and Tuesday promises to be warm, too. But that changes on Wednesday:

  • A cold front arrives just after sunrise on Wednesday
  • Winds are forecast to gust to 40 mph during the first half of the day
Gusty winds, up to 40 mph, are forecast with tomorrow's front (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Temperatures will only reach the mid-60s tomorrow, about a 20 degree drop from today
  • Thursday promises to be even cooler (low-50s), with plenty of clouds and a few light showers
  • Friday, skies clear and temperatures make a big rebound

You’ll want to check back with us often for updates!

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram