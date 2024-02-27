T-shirts to jackets: San Antonio to see a wide variety of temperatures this week

SAN ANTONIO – As it often goes this time of year, Mother Nature is going to make sure we stay on our toes. Monday featured record warmth across Texas and Tuesday promises to be warm, too. But that changes on Wednesday:
- A cold front arrives just after sunrise on Wednesday
- Winds are forecast to gust to 40 mph during the first half of the day
- Temperatures will only reach the mid-60s tomorrow, about a 20 degree drop from today
- Thursday promises to be even cooler (low-50s), with plenty of clouds and a few light showers
- Friday, skies clear and temperatures make a big rebound
