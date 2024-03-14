Severe storm threat diminishing for San Antonio Friday evening, hit-or-miss rain possible this weekend

The cold front partially responsible for sparking up Friday’s severe weather threat has managed to push through the majority of our area before stalling, significantly lowering the threat for many locations Friday evening. Times of scattered rain & storms are still in the forecast this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS

Severe weather threat quickly diminishing for San Antonio Friday evening

Isolated strong storm still not ruled out closer to the Rio Grande

Times of scattered, hit-or-miss rain expected this weekend

Isolated rain chances, cooler temperatures arrive for the first half of next week

FORECAST DETAILS

After finding a few strong/severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon that dropped hail in places like Southeastern Bexar County, La Vernia, Hallettsville and eastern Del Rio, the cold front responsible for sparking that activity has managed to push through the majority of our region before stalling.

This means that the severe weather threat has lowered significantly for the Alamo City and surrounding areas, but we’ll still monitor for an isolated strong/severe storm or two that could develop across our far southern and western counties Friday evening, near the Rio Grande.

Into the weekend, scattered, hit-or-miss rain chances are still in the forecast. It won’t rain constantly at your location, but just know we’ll likely need to dodge a few showers and storms here and there.

Isolated rain chances continue into early next week with temperatures in the cooler than average 60s by Monday.

We’ll keep you posted on any changes!