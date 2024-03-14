68º
Severe storm threat diminishing for San Antonio Friday evening, hit-or-miss rain possible this weekend

Times of scattered rain possible this weekend

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Scattered, hit-or-miss rain possible at times this weekend

The cold front partially responsible for sparking up Friday’s severe weather threat has managed to push through the majority of our area before stalling, significantly lowering the threat for many locations Friday evening. Times of scattered rain & storms are still in the forecast this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS

  • Severe weather threat quickly diminishing for San Antonio Friday evening
  • Isolated strong storm still not ruled out closer to the Rio Grande
  • Times of scattered, hit-or-miss rain expected this weekend
  • Isolated rain chances, cooler temperatures arrive for the first half of next week

FORECAST DETAILS

After finding a few strong/severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon that dropped hail in places like Southeastern Bexar County, La Vernia, Hallettsville and eastern Del Rio, the cold front responsible for sparking that activity has managed to push through the majority of our region before stalling.

This means that the severe weather threat has lowered significantly for the Alamo City and surrounding areas, but we’ll still monitor for an isolated strong/severe storm or two that could develop across our far southern and western counties Friday evening, near the Rio Grande.

Into the weekend, scattered, hit-or-miss rain chances are still in the forecast. It won’t rain constantly at your location, but just know we’ll likely need to dodge a few showers and storms here and there.

Isolated rain chances continue into early next week with temperatures in the cooler than average 60s by Monday.

We’ll keep you posted on any changes!

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home.

