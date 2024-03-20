🧪 Science with Sarah: Rainbow sugar density towers 🌈🍬

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Bob Hope Elementary School here!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

7 clear cups

Sugar

Water

Food dye

Tablespoon

1 cup measuring cup

Spoon

Permanent marker

Syringe or dropper

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Take 6 of the clear cups and label them with these numbers: 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10

STEP 2: Fill each cup with one cup of water

STEP 3: Add the number of tablespoons of sugar to the cups. 0 gets 0 sugar, 2 gets 2 tablespoons of suger, 4 gets 4 tablespoons of sugar, etc... Stir until the sugar is dissolved. This could take a while for the cups with more sugar!

STEP 4: Dye each of the cups a color of the rainbow. 0 = red. 2 = orange. 4 = yellow. 6 = green. 8 = blue. 10 = Violet

Cups of varying colors and sugar (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 5: Take the empty cup and add a little of the violet sugar water to to bottom.

STEP 6: Using the syringe, slowly add some of the blue sugar water to the cup. It’s best to use the edge of the cup to slowly layer the sugar water.

STEP 7: Repeat slowly until you end with the red water with no sugar in it. Hold your cup up to the light and you should see the rainbow layers of sugar water. Cool!

Finished rainbow sugar density tower (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOW IT WORKS

As you add sugar to the water, you increase the density. In our experiment, the purple cup is the most dense. The red water is the least dense, so it floats.

