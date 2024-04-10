74º
Here’s how much rain fell during Tuesday night’s storms ☔

Most of the rain fell along and east of the I-35 corridor

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall totals across the San Antonio metro area from Tuesday (4/9) night's storms

It was a loud night Tuesday as a complex of thunderstorms developed and tracked across a good chunk of South Texas. While these storms contained pockets of hail and unfortunately caused some wind damage, they did bring some beneficial rain to parts of the area.

Here’s a look at what totals looked like in area rain gauges following last night’s storms:

RAINFALL TOTALS

LocationRainfall Totals
SA International1.29″
Randolph AFB1.06″
Kelly Field0.84″
Stinson Municipal0.82″
Downtown SA1.01″
Helotes0.43″
Adkins0.99″
Schertz0.98″
Bulverde0.09″
Lytle0.65″
Seguin2.05″
Hondo0.44″
Floresville1.10″
Sutherland Springs1.18″
Boerne0.36″
Canyon Lake0.41″
New Braunfels0.49″
Gonzales1.63″
Hallettsville0.88″
Smiley1.07″
Rio Medina0.40″
Pleasanton1.05″
Pearsall0.54″
Kerrville0.13″
Kenedy0.80″
Cuero1.04″
Pipe Creek0.24″
Shavano Park0.67″
Cotulla1.75″
Encino Park0.48″
Universal City0.80″
Alamo Ranch0.32″
Scenic Oaks0.36″
Timberwood Park0.29″
Balcones Heights0.22″

KSAT CONNECT

Gibson 61

Had some very much needed rain!

0
San Antonio
Fjcantwell

Inch and a half in live oak

0
Live Oak
Gunny

600 block of DODIC Place

0
San Antonio
Country town

Rain from last night’s storm

0
San Antonio

DROUGHT

Below is a look at where current drought conditions stand. Extreme drought (shown in red) is still in place across portions of the Hill Country down to northern Medina County, with severe drought (shown in orange) in place along and north of Highway 90 West.

Tuesday night’s rain will not be included in the new drought monitor update set to be released Thursday, Apr. 11, but instead will be included in next week’s update released on Apr. 18.

While we will definitely take any rain that we can get, unfortunately, the bulk of last night’s rain fell east of the worst drought-stricken areas.

Drought monitor update released 4/4

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022.

