Here’s how much rain fell during Tuesday night’s storms ☔

It was a loud night Tuesday as a complex of thunderstorms developed and tracked across a good chunk of South Texas. While these storms contained pockets of hail and unfortunately caused some wind damage, they did bring some beneficial rain to parts of the area.

Here’s a look at what totals looked like in area rain gauges following last night’s storms:

RAINFALL TOTALS

Location Rainfall Totals SA International 1.29″ Randolph AFB 1.06″ Kelly Field 0.84″ Stinson Municipal 0.82″ Downtown SA 1.01″ Helotes 0.43″ Adkins 0.99″ Schertz 0.98″ Bulverde 0.09″ Lytle 0.65″ Seguin 2.05″ Hondo 0.44″ Floresville 1.10″ Sutherland Springs 1.18″ Boerne 0.36″ Canyon Lake 0.41″ New Braunfels 0.49″ Gonzales 1.63″ Hallettsville 0.88″ Smiley 1.07″ Rio Medina 0.40″ Pleasanton 1.05″ Pearsall 0.54″ Kerrville 0.13″ Kenedy 0.80″ Cuero 1.04″ Pipe Creek 0.24″ Shavano Park 0.67″ Cotulla 1.75″ Encino Park 0.48″ Universal City 0.80″ Alamo Ranch 0.32″ Scenic Oaks 0.36″ Timberwood Park 0.29″ Balcones Heights 0.22″

KSAT CONNECT

Fjcantwell Inch and a half in live oak 5 hours ago 0 Live Oak

Have a photo of your rain gauge that you’d like to share? Submit here!

DROUGHT

Below is a look at where current drought conditions stand. Extreme drought (shown in red) is still in place across portions of the Hill Country down to northern Medina County, with severe drought (shown in orange) in place along and north of Highway 90 West.

Tuesday night’s rain will not be included in the new drought monitor update set to be released Thursday, Apr. 11, but instead will be included in next week’s update released on Apr. 18.

While we will definitely take any rain that we can get, unfortunately, the bulk of last night’s rain fell east of the worst drought-stricken areas.

Drought monitor update released 4/4