UPDATE: Area reservoirs and rivers still low as South Texas drought continues

The latest report from Medina Lake shows that it’s only 2.8% full

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Area reservoir levels as of 4/11/2024

Tubing season in South Texas is getting underway, but local lakes, reservoirs, and rivers are still notably low as the drought continues. Here’s an update as of Thursday, Apr. 11:

KEY POINTS

  • Lakes and reservoirs like Canyon Lake, Lake Amistad, Medina Lake, and Choke Canyon are well below their respective conservation pools
  • Rivers like the Nueces, Frio, Medina, Guadalupe, and Comal are well below their respective median streamflow
  • Drought continues across much of South Texas

LAKES & RESERVOIRS

Unfortunately, the four main lakes and reservoirs in our area are still notably low, with Medina Lake still in the worst shape at only 2.8% full.

Here’s a breakdown of each body of water, with all information coming from Water Data for Texas.

Canyon Lake:

Latest reading (As of Apr. 11, 2024): 59% full

TimestampPercent Full (%)Height Above/Below Conservation Pool (measured in feet)
Today (4/11/2024)59%- 22
1 month ago60%N/A
6 months ago65%N/A
1 year ago76%N/A

Lake Amistad:

Latest reading (As of Apr. 11, 2024): 28% full

TimestampPercent Full (%)Height Above/Below Conservation Pool (measured in feet)
Today (4/11/2024)28%- 66
1 month ago28%N/A
6 months ago32%N/A
1 year ago35%N/A

Medina Lake:

Latest reading (As of Apr. 11, 2024): 2.8% full

TimestampPercent Full (%)Height Above/Below Conservation Pool (measured in feet)
Today (4/11/2024)2.8%- 91
1 month ago3.0%N/A
6 months ago3.9%N/A
1 year ago5.2%N/A

Choke Canyon:

Latest reading (As of Apr. 11, 2024): 24% full

TimestampPercent Full (%)Height Above/Below Conservation Pool (measured in feet)
Today (4/11/2024)24%- 28
1 month ago24%N/A
6 months ago26%N/A
1 year ago31%N/A

RIVERS

Local rivers aren’t doing much better. In fact, the Nueces River below Uvalde and the Medina River near Lacoste are currently reporting no streamflow. There’s likely still some water in the rivers at these sites, but it’s just not flowing at the moment.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest river data as of 11 a.m. Thursday, Apr. 11, with all information coming from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Guadalupe River:

Site LocationGage Height (measured in feet)Discharge/Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)Median Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)
Guadalupe River at Hunt7.667.7042
Guadalupe River at Kerrville0.853.1578
Guadalupe River near Spring Branch1.4911.6177
Guadalupe River at New Braunfels1.6866.2304
Guadalupe River at Gonzales11.53423926

Comal River:

Site LocationGage Height (measured in feet)Discharge/Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)Median Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)
Comal River at New Braunfels3.71153311

Medina River:

Site LocationGage Height (measured in feet)Discharge/Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)Median Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)
Medina River at Bandera3.255.4159
Medina River at Lacoste3.410.037
Medina River near Somerset4.3122.773

Frio River:

Site LocationGage Height (measured in feet)Discharge/Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)Median Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)
Frio River at Leakey2.78N/AN/A
Frio River at Concan3.348.5672

Nueces River:

Site LocationGage Height (measured in feet)Discharge/Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)Median Flow (measured in cubic feet per second)
Nueces River near Barksdale12.6225.428
Nueces River below Uvalde1.580.5721
Nueces River near Three Rivers1.3624.655
Rivers around South Central Texas

LATEST DROUGHT UPDATE

The latest drought monitor update released on Thursday shows that drought is still very much ongoing across parts of South Central Texas.

Extreme drought (shown in red) encompasses parts of the Hill Country and stretches down to northern Medina County.

Severe drought (shown in orange) continues along and north of the Highway 90 corridor.

Moderate drought (shown in tan) is still in place for much of Bexar County.

This drought update does not include the rain found from Tuesday night’s storms. Those totals will be included in the next update released on Apr. 18.

Latest drought monitor update released 4/11/2024

