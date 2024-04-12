An F-5 tornado, $1 billion dollar hail storm: Why April 12 lives in South Texas weather infamy

April 12th is an infamous day in South Texas weather history

April 12 is the anniversary of two of the most memorable weather events in South Texas history: A massive, deadly tornado that swept through Rocksprings in 1927, and one of the costliest hailstorms in Texas history left a mark on much of San Antonio in 2016.

1927 ROCKSPRINGS TORNADO

The F-5 tornado in 1927 swept through Rocksprings during the day on April 12, with winds of at least 260 mph.

It ranks as the third deadliest tornado in Texas history.

74 people died, while hundreds were injured. That’s approximately a third of the town’s population.

The tornado was on the ground for an estimated 65 miles!

KSAT spoke with one of the last known survivors in 2017, who shared her harrowing story from that day.

Interestingly, you can still find debris from the storm in fields just east of Rocksprings.

Twisted metal from the 1927 tornado still remains in a field west of Rocksprings (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

2016 SAN ANTONIO HAIL STORM