An F-5 tornado, $1 billion dollar hail storm: Why April 12 lives in South Texas weather infamy

1927 Rocksprings tornado and softball-size hail in 2016 in San Antonio both occurred on April 12

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

April 12th is an infamous day in South Texas weather history (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

April 12 is the anniversary of two of the most memorable weather events in South Texas history: A massive, deadly tornado that swept through Rocksprings in 1927, and one of the costliest hailstorms in Texas history left a mark on much of San Antonio in 2016.

1927 ROCKSPRINGS TORNADO

Twisted metal from the 1927 tornado still remains in a field west of Rocksprings (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

2016 SAN ANTONIO HAIL STORM

April 12, 2016 Hail Swath (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • A massive supercell moved through San Antonio during the late evening hours of April 12, 2016.
  • Hail of 2-3 inches was common as it crossed the city, with the largest hail size peaking at 4.5 inches in diameter.
  • A hailstone of 4.5″ measured at Tezel Rd. and Bandera Rd. tied for the largest hailstone ever in Bexar County (that’s grapefruit to softball size).
  • Damage was reported to 136,00 vehicles and 125,000 homes. Roofing companies spent years completing repairs.
  • The official cost of the storm came in at $1.36 billion, the second costliest hail storm in Texas history.
About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

