Tropical-type downpours a good bet by midweek

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

• Isolated showers Monday and Tuesday

• A tropical system in the gulf will push deep moisture into Texas, allowing for heavy downpours, mainly Wednesday and Thursday

• Rainfall totals could range from 2-4″ around San Antonio, with isolated amounts of up to 5″. Some flooding will be possible

FORECAST:

Good morning! While we’ll see a few isolated showers and storms today and tomorrow, the main focus will be what happens Wednesday and Thursday.

An broad area of low pressure is beginning to take shape in the southern parts of the Gulf of Mexico. This will move west/northwest, with a chance for organization. Regardless of whether or not it gets a name, the main concern for Texas will be heavy rainfall.

As of now, the heaviest rain will occur along the Texas coast, where up to 7″ of rainfall will be possible. The deeper moisture will work farther inland by Wednesday afternoon, upping rain chances in San Antonio. From Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday, heavy rainfall will be possible. Flooding is also possible, depending on the exact path of the system, and will need to be closely monitored.

Thursday afternoon, the deeper moisture will push east. Still, isolated to scattered downpours will stay in the forecast through Saturday.

The path of the tropical system will play a large role in who gets heavy rainfall and who does not, so know that details in this forecast may change. Check back for more updates!