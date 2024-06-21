Deja vu in the Gulf, a rainfall update, and a warmer weekend for San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Lower rain chances today, still a few pop-ups are possible

Warmer and drier weather this weekend

Another tropical disturbance takes shape in the Gulf

POLLEN COUNT:

Friday's Pollen Count (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAINFALL UPDATE:

Thursday was another good day, rainfall-wise, for San Antonio. Scattered downpours allowed us to pick up more much-needed rainfall, putting us ahead of average for the month and the year. At San Antonio International Airport, we now sit at 15.19″, putting us ahead of where we were in 2023 and 2022 at this time. In fact, only in 2021 did we have more rain at this point in the year, when looking at the last five years.

Rainfall comparison for January 1 to June 21 for the last 5 years. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST:

A few pop-up downpours will develop today as we still have some lingering tropical moisture. But, don’t expect it to be as widespread as yesterday. This weekend looks to be fairly dry and hot. Additionally, it’ll be humid. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, with heat index values approaching 100°.

Next week brings small opportunities for rainfall, as another area of tropical moisture tries to move in from the south. However, this time, high pressure will be closer to us, preventing showers and storms from popping up. So, expect only stray to isolated activity Monday through Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will settle into the mid-90s.

DEJA VU:

The Hurricane Center is monitoring yet another potential disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. They are giving it a 60% chance of development. This system will be different than the last, though. It’ll likely be weaker and have far less impacts on Texas. It is expected to move inland to Mexico by late in the weekend.