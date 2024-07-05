When it comes to Beryl’s path, a matter of miles will make big difference in rainfall

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

One more day near 100°, with generally quiet conditions today

Rain chances return on Saturday afternoon, as a weak front slips south

By Sunday, all eyes will be on the southern Texas coast, as Beryl will be closing in on landfall

It is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall

A shift north in its position overnight has shifted Beryl’s potential track farther east

This means rainfall will vary SIGNIFICANTLY across the area

TODAY/SATURDAY’S FORECAST:

While today is forecast to be quiet, a weak front will slip south into the Hill Country on Saturday. This will give us just enough lift to kick off isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. The best chances for rain will be north of Highway 90 and Interstate 10. Some pockets of heavy rainfall are possible.

CHANGES IN BERYL’S PATH:

As we’ve been stressing, tropical activity can often throw you a curve ball and path’s can change. So is the case with Beryl this morning. A repositioning of the center of circulation to the north is resulting in a change in the potential path. The latest update curves Beryl more to the northeast as it approaches the southern Texas coast. There are a couple of important points with this new development. One being that if were to stay over water a little bit longer (ride the Texas coast vs. moving inland), then further intensification may become an issue. This *could* bring direct impacts as far north as Corpus Christi. Additionally, this would place San Antonio on the drier side of the storm, resulting in lower rainfall totals. Beryl’s exact track will be very important going forward and we’ll still need to wait for the storm to re-emerge into the Gulf before making any real assumptions. The potential path will continue to shift. However, in this kind of set-up, know that rainfall totals will vary widely: little to no rain to the west, with heavy, significant rainfall to the east. Any small deviation in the track, and we’re talking a matter of miles, can change this scenario (remember Hurricane Harvey’s rainfall pattern over South/Central Texas).

Latest spaghetti plots for Beryl's path (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

4am UPDATE from the National Hurricane Center on Beryl's path (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall will vary widely across the area depending on Beryl's exact path. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

JOIN US THIS AFTERNOON AT 1PM:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery and myself will be live on KSAT, the KSAT Weather app, and KSAT’s YouTube page at 1pm today to discuss potential impacts from Beryl. Join us, as we’ll have additional data under our belt to discuss where Beryl may be headed next.