Hit-or-miss downpour trend continues and Saharan dust arrives

Isolated to scattered rain this afternoon

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Justin's Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hit-or-miss downpours may form as early as this morning and continue into the afternoon
  • Not everyone will get rain, but for those who do, it’ll be heavy at times
  • Saturday brings yet another round of isolated downpours
  • A moderate plume of Saharan dust arrives tomorrow, making for hazy skies

FORECAST:

Yesterday wasn’t as busy, at least for San Antonio. But, places like Cotulla, Eagle Pass, and Crystal City cashed in on some good downpours. Today, as good moisture continues to flow into the area, we’ll see another round of rain. It’ll be hit-or-miss, isolated type activity, but for those who do see the rain, it’ll come down heavy. Rain chances sit at 30%. Saturday looks to bring yet another round of rain chances, before a drier pattern takes hold on Sunday. Even so, triple digits stay out of the extended forecast, which is a bonus for July!

Rain chances kick up during the afternoon today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAHARAN DUST:

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to arrive to the area today into tomorrow. The thickest of the plume moves in tomorrow. You’ll notice skies being a bit hazier, especially at sunrise and sunset.

Saharan dust forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

