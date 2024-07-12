Hit-or-miss downpour trend continues and Saharan dust arrives

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Hit-or-miss downpours may form as early as this morning and continue into the afternoon

Not everyone will get rain, but for those who do, it’ll be heavy at times

Saturday brings yet another round of isolated downpours

A moderate plume of Saharan dust arrives tomorrow, making for hazy skies

FORECAST:

Yesterday wasn’t as busy, at least for San Antonio. But, places like Cotulla, Eagle Pass, and Crystal City cashed in on some good downpours. Today, as good moisture continues to flow into the area, we’ll see another round of rain. It’ll be hit-or-miss, isolated type activity, but for those who do see the rain, it’ll come down heavy. Rain chances sit at 30%. Saturday looks to bring yet another round of rain chances, before a drier pattern takes hold on Sunday. Even so, triple digits stay out of the extended forecast, which is a bonus for July!

Rain chances kick up during the afternoon today. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAHARAN DUST:

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to arrive to the area today into tomorrow. The thickest of the plume moves in tomorrow. You’ll notice skies being a bit hazier, especially at sunrise and sunset.