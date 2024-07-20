75º
Only spotty rain this weekend, with much better rain chances next week

Highs in San Antonio next week will likely be in the 80s!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah's Saturday morning update, July 20, 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • - Hot this weekend with isolated downpours, especially Sunday afternoon
  • - Better rain chances Monday evening through Thursday
  • - Highs will be cooler next week, likely only in the 80s

FORECAST DETAILS:

Weekend forecast for San Antonio 7/20 & 7/21 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend! It’s mainly going to be a hot, summery weekend around San Antonio. However, a few isolated downpours will develop, especially Sunday afternoon. Rain chances stand at 20-30% with highs in the mid- to upper-90s.

Much better rain chances because of a stalled front starting Monday evening through Thursday. While it won’t be raining all day throughout the week, times of downpours are likely. When all is said and done, most neighborhoods should see at least an inch of rain next week.

Temperatures will be much cooler as a result of the times of rain. Highs will likely be in the 80s.

We will keep you posted! Have a wonderful weekend. ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

