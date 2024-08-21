Wednesday was San Antonio’s hottest day in 11 years 🤯

While this summer has so far been much “cooler” than last year, we have recently experienced quite the heatwave in San Antonio this August. Wednesday, the official high at San Antonio International Airport reached 108°. That’s the hottest temperature recorded for the Alamo City since 2013.

KEY POINTS:

108° is the hottest temperature recorded at San Antonio International Airport since June 29, 2013

Reliable records have been kept since July 1885

July was nice with plenty of rain. But, even though this summer has not been as hot as summer 2023, summer 2024 is still much hotter than average

Good news? Temps will come down a bit in the days ahead

Get updates from the KSAT Weather Authority by subscribing to the free Whatever the Weather newsletter. Email Address SIGN UP!

HOTTEST TEMPERATURES EVER FOR SAN ANTONIO

Not only was Wednesday’s high the hottest San Antonio has been since 2013, but it’s also a record high for Aug. 21. Additionally, 108° is the fourth hottest temperature ever recorded in San Antonio. There have only been three times in San Antonio’s recorded history when it has been hotter than 108°. Here’s a look at temperature records for San Antonio:

RANK TEMPERATURE (°F) DATE Hottest 111° 9/5/2000 2nd 110° 8/28/2011 3rd 109° 9/4/2000 4th 108° 8/21/2024 -- 108° 6/29/2013 -- 108° 8/19/1986 7th 107° 7/11/2022 -- 107° 7/13/2020 -- 107° 8/29/2011 -- 107° 6/15/1998 -- 107° 8/20/1909

SAN ANTONIO’S WEATHER HISTORY

While the city of San Antonio has existed since the 1700s, reliable weather data for the Alamo City began in July of 1885 -- 139 years ago. The official climate site for the city has bounced around a bit since consistent observations began in the 1880s, with weather readings officially moved to San Antonio International Airport in 1942.

READ 👉 San Antonio’s climate site explained: Why are official weather reports taken at SA International Airport?

NOT AS SIZZLING AS LAST YEAR, BUT STILL HOT!

There’s no doubt about it, last year’s summer was BRUTAL: 75 days when the high was in the triple digits with the temp rising above 105° 17 times! So, in many ways, this summer has felt like a cakewalk. We even had a nice and rainy July.

Despite the July rainfall, this summer is still running hotter than average. Remember early June? That’s when we recorded a heat index of 117°, San Antonio’s hottest measurement of the heat plus humidity stat on record. And this month could easily go down as the third hottest August on San Antonio’s record.

FORECAST

There’s some good news in the forecast. The heat high will be weakening, and highs will likely be below 100° as we head into the weekend and next week.

Afternoon high temperature forecast as of 8/21/24. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)