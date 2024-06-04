105º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

The highest heat index recorded in San Antonio happened Tuesday. That’s record-setting heat 2 years in a row 🥵

Heat index records began in the 1940s in San Antonio

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Heat, San Antonio, weather
Hottest heat index of 117° was just recorded in San Antonio on Tuesday, June 4 at San Antonio International Airport at 3 pm (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There is no doubt about it — the heat and humidity have been in full force since late May and early June!

High humidity with afternoon dewpoints in the mid-to upper-70s in San Antonio has made feels-like temperatures soar well into the triple digits across the majority of South Central Texas.

Here in San Antonio, the peak heat index value managed to climb to 117 degrees Tuesday (6/4), which made for a record. This beats the old record of 116 degrees set just last year in late June. That means we’ve seen the hottest heat index recorded in San Antonio for TWO YEARS IN A ROW — wow!

**PLEASE NOTE: We may even see a hotter heat index for the remaining couple of heating hours on Tuesday afternoon. We will update this article if the heat index rises even higher.

HEAT INDEX EXPLAINED

Looking ahead, it’ll stay hot and humid. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take care of the pets! We’ll keep you posted.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos