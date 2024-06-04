The highest heat index recorded in San Antonio happened Tuesday. That’s record-setting heat 2 years in a row 🥵

Hottest heat index of 117° was just recorded in San Antonio on Tuesday, June 4 at San Antonio International Airport at 3 pm

There is no doubt about it — the heat and humidity have been in full force since late May and early June!

High humidity with afternoon dewpoints in the mid-to upper-70s in San Antonio has made feels-like temperatures soar well into the triple digits across the majority of South Central Texas.

Here in San Antonio, the peak heat index value managed to climb to 117 degrees Tuesday (6/4), which made for a record. This beats the old record of 116 degrees set just last year in late June. That means we’ve seen the hottest heat index recorded in San Antonio for TWO YEARS IN A ROW — wow!

**PLEASE NOTE: We may even see a hotter heat index for the remaining couple of heating hours on Tuesday afternoon. We will update this article if the heat index rises even higher.

Looking ahead, it’ll stay hot and humid. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take care of the pets! We’ll keep you posted.

