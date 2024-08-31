LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm & humid with spotty rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

TEMPS: Humid and warm for most of Labor Day Weekend with highs in the low-90s

RAIN: Spotty Saturday & Sunday, slightly more coverage Monday

BOTTOM LINE: Enjoy outdoor activities, but have a plan to duck inside if you run into a thundershower

FORECAST:

A stalled front across Texas, a weak low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico, and very humid air combine this Labor Day Weekend to give those of us around San Antonio a chance to see downpours.

It will NOT be raining all weekend long. In fact, just expect an occasional interruption from a spotty shower or storm Saturday and Sunday when rain chances stand at 30%. There will be slightly more coverage of rain Monday, but your chances are still only 40%.

Otherwise, it’ll be warm and humid with highs in the low-90s. The bottom line is this: If you have outdoor plans, keep them. Just know that you’ll want to have a plan to duck inside if you hear thunder or see lightning.

The best rain chances in the next week arrive Tuesday, and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 80s.

Due to the spotty nature of the rain in the coming days, rainfall totals will be all over the place. The luckiest neighborhoods seeing more than 2 inches and the unluckiest neighborhoods receiving less than half an inch.

Hope you have a relaxing Labor Day Weekend! ~ Sarah