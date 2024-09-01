SUNDAY & LABOR DAY: Spotty rain for San Antonio, with better chances near Del Rio

The rest of Labor Day Weekend will feature only isolated rain Sunday, slightly better chances Monday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

SUNDAY: Warm & humid with isolated rain

LABOR DAY: Still warm & humid. Slightly better rain chances around S.A., but the best chances will be west toward Del Rio

BOTTOM LINE: Keep outdoor plans, have a back-up plan to duck inside if you hear thunder

NEXT WEEK: Best rain chance Tuesday, highs in the upper-80s & low-90s

FORECAST:

Hope you’re enjoying the 3 day weekend!

Most of the rain yesterday fell west of San Antonio, and that’ll be the case today, too. Around the Alamo City, just expect a small 20% chance for a stray afternoon shower. Warm and humid with a high in the low- to mid-90s.

As for Labor Day, slightly better rain chances (40%) in the afternoon around San Antonio. However, once again, we’ll have better chances closer to the border. If you’re in San Antonio, keep your outdoor plans for the holiday. Just have a back-up indoor option in case you run into one of those scattered downpours in the afternoon.

LABOR DAY RAIN CHANCES: Better chances nearer to Del Rio/Eagle Pass, 40% chance around San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As for the work week, an upper-level high will move through Texas Tuesday. This gives us our best chance (60%) for scattered showers and storms. Additional cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper-80s! A nice start to September.

Have a great rest of your Labor Day Weekend! ~ Sarah