SUNDAY & LABOR DAY: Spotty rain for San Antonio, with better chances near Del Rio

Don’t cancel weekend plans, just have a backup, indoor option available

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The rest of Labor Day Weekend will feature only isolated rain Sunday, slightly better chances Monday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • SUNDAY: Warm & humid with isolated rain
  • LABOR DAY: Still warm & humid. Slightly better rain chances around S.A., but the best chances will be west toward Del Rio
  • BOTTOM LINE: Keep outdoor plans, have a back-up plan to duck inside if you hear thunder
  • NEXT WEEK: Best rain chance Tuesday, highs in the upper-80s & low-90s
FORECAST:

Hope you’re enjoying the 3 day weekend!

Most of the rain yesterday fell west of San Antonio, and that’ll be the case today, too. Around the Alamo City, just expect a small 20% chance for a stray afternoon shower. Warm and humid with a high in the low- to mid-90s.

As for Labor Day, slightly better rain chances (40%) in the afternoon around San Antonio. However, once again, we’ll have better chances closer to the border. If you’re in San Antonio, keep your outdoor plans for the holiday. Just have a back-up indoor option in case you run into one of those scattered downpours in the afternoon.

LABOR DAY RAIN CHANCES: Better chances nearer to Del Rio/Eagle Pass, 40% chance around San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As for the work week, an upper-level high will move through Texas Tuesday. This gives us our best chance (60%) for scattered showers and storms. Additional cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper-80s! A nice start to September.

Have a great rest of your Labor Day Weekend! ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

