SUNDAY & LABOR DAY: Spotty rain for San Antonio, with better chances near Del Rio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
- SUNDAY: Warm & humid with isolated rain
- LABOR DAY: Still warm & humid. Slightly better rain chances around S.A., but the best chances will be west toward Del Rio
- BOTTOM LINE: Keep outdoor plans, have a back-up plan to duck inside if you hear thunder
- NEXT WEEK: Best rain chance Tuesday, highs in the upper-80s & low-90s
FORECAST:
Hope you’re enjoying the 3 day weekend!
Most of the rain yesterday fell west of San Antonio, and that’ll be the case today, too. Around the Alamo City, just expect a small 20% chance for a stray afternoon shower. Warm and humid with a high in the low- to mid-90s.
As for Labor Day, slightly better rain chances (40%) in the afternoon around San Antonio. However, once again, we’ll have better chances closer to the border. If you’re in San Antonio, keep your outdoor plans for the holiday. Just have a back-up indoor option in case you run into one of those scattered downpours in the afternoon.
As for the work week, an upper-level high will move through Texas Tuesday. This gives us our best chance (60%) for scattered showers and storms. Additional cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper-80s! A nice start to September.
Have a great rest of your Labor Day Weekend! ~ Sarah